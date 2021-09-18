KAH vs SBC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Assam T20 2021 match, September 18, 1:00 PM IST

KAH vs SBC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2021 between Kaziranga Heroes and Subansiri Champs: Assam Cricket Association is all set to host a domestic T20 tournament, Assam T20 2021, to promote thegame in the state. Starting from September 18, all the league matches of the T20 league will be played at the Judges Field in Guwahati. As many as six teams namely Barak Bravehearts, Manas Tigers, Brahmaputra Boys, Dihing Patkai Riders, Kaziranga Heroes, and Subansiri Champs will be fighting against each other for the title.

The tournament is of the utmost importance for all the players as the top performers of the Assam T20 2021 will be picked for the upcoming edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the second match of the T20 extravaganza, Kaziranga Heroes will square off against Subansiri Champs.

The promising match will be played on September 18, Saturday at 1:00 PM IST. The cricket fans can expect a good game of cricket as both the teams have balanced squads at their disposal.

Ahead of the match between Kaziranga Heroes and Subansiri Champs; here is everything you need to know:

KAH vs SBC Telecast

The Kaziranga Heroes vs Subansiri Champs match will not be broadcasted in India.

KAH vs SBC Live Streaming

The match between KAH vs SBC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

KAH vs SBC Match Details

The second match of the Assam T20 2021 will be played between Kaziranga Heroes and Subansiri Champs at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 18, Saturday at 1:00 PM IST.

KAH vs SBC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Al Aman Mazumdar

Vice-Captain: Sunzow Brahma

Suggested Playing XI for KAH vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kunal Sakia

Batsmen: Sunzow Brahma, Subham Mandal, Al Aman Mazumdar, Nihar Narah

All-rounders: Amit Sinha, Sekhar Barman, Dasarath Kumar

Bowlers: Ranjit Mali, Siddharth Sharma, Abhishek Kumar Singh

KAH vs SBC Probable XIs:

Kaziranga Heroes: Nihar Narah, Dasarath Kumar, Amit Sinha, Ranjit Mali, Abhijit Barman, Bishal Das, Abhilash Gogoi, Danish Das, Pritam Debnath, Sandip Paul Mazumder, Al Aman Mazumdar

Subansiri Champs: Subham Mandal, Pritam Das, Mekhail Doley, Raj Agarwal, Saahil Jain, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Kunal Sakia, Sunzow Brahma, Sekhar Barman, Abhishek Kumar Singh, Siddharth Sharma

