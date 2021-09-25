KAH vs SBC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Assam T20 2021 Match, September 25, 1:00 PM IST

KAH vs SBC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2021 between Kaziranga Heroes and Subansiri Champs: In the 16th match of the Assam T20 2021, Kaziranga Heroes will take on Subansiri Champs. The encounter is scheduled to be played on September 25, Saturday at 1:00 PM IST at the Judges Field in Guwahati. Kaziranga Heroes and Subansiri Champs are coming after experiencing contrasting rides in their last match in the T20 league.

Kaziranga Heroes lost their last battle against Barak Bravehearts by seven wickets. It was the team’s batting unit that failed to live up to their reputation as they posted only 88 runs on the scoreboard. Overall, Kaziranga have won two out of their five league matches to occupy the fourth position in the standings.

On the other hand, Subansiri Champs are second in the standings with two victories, two abandoned games, and one loss. Their most recent outing in the T20 league saw them winning against Dihing Patkai Riders by four wickets.

Also, this is the second time that the two teams will go up against each other. Subansiri Champs won the tie against Kaziranga by four wickets the last time they played against each other.

Ahead of the match between Kaziranga Heroes and Subansiri Champs; here is everything you need to know:

KAH vs SBC Telecast

The Kaziranga Heroes vs Subansiri Champs match will not be broadcasted in India.

KAH vs SBC Live Streaming

The match between Kaziranga Heroes and Subansiri Champs will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

KAH vs SBC Match Details

The 16th match of the Assam T20 2021 will be played between Kaziranga Heroes and Subansiri Champs at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 25, Saturday at 1:00 PM IST.

KAH vs SBC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Amit Sinha

Vice-Captain: Mekhail Doley

Suggested Playing XI for KAH vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hrishikesh Tamuli

Batters: Pritam Debnath, Subham Mandal, Danish Das

All-rounders: Amit Sinha, Pritam Das, Sekhar Barman, Abhilash Gogoi

Bowlers: Ranjit Mali, Siddharth Sharma, Mekhail Doley

KAH vs SBC Probable XIs:

Kaziranga Heroes: Amit Sinha (c), Danish Das, Abhilash Gogoi, Ranjit Mali, Abhijit Barman, Pritam Debnath, Shivam Mittal, Abit Chakraborty, MD Kaif, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Kalam Raiza

Subansiri Champs: Saahil Jain, Raj Agarwal, Aayush Kunal Sakia (c & wk), Manashjyoti Gogoi, Subham Mandal, Sekhar Barman, Nasir Ullah, Pritam Das, Abhishek Kumar Singh, Siddharth Sharma, Mekhail Doley

