Kai Po Che Child Actor and Mumbai Indians Player Deshmukh Recalls Promise to Sushant Singh

Digvijay Deshmukh, who played the role of young Ali in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che' starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, remembered a promise he made to the actor.
Deshmukh, now with Mumbai Indians, remembered Sushant as a 'good cricketer' who would entertain him when he was just 15.
"Sushant bhaiya was the nicest of human beings. Six eventful months of my life was shooting for Kai Po Che where he played the role of my coach (Ishaan). Trust me he was a good cricketer," Deshmukh had told PTI.
☹️Whenever Kai Po Che’s ‘Ali’ takes field next, his master ‘Ishaan’ will smile from the heavens: @utvfilms#OneFamily pic.twitter.com/yLuJiE6QMD— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 18, 2020
☹️
Whenever Kai Po Che’s ‘Ali’ takes field next, his master ‘Ishaan’ will smile from the heavens
: @utvfilms#OneFamily pic.twitter.com/yLuJiE6QMD
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 18, 2020
"We played so much cricket off camera. I was a kid and he would keep me entertained."
Digvijay recalled his last conversation with the actor, on the last day of the shoot of Kai po Che.
"Sushant bhaiyya asked me what would I like to become when I grow up. I told him just like in film, I would become a cricketer," he said.
"He was passionate about cricket. On the last day of the shoot, I had promised him I’d not meet him till I became a decent level cricketer. This year, when I got selected to play for Mumbai Indians, I decided to meet him, but then the lockdown happened, and now he is no more. I wish the lockdown wouldn’t have been there, at least then I would have been able to fulfill the promise I made to him. I failed to do so."
