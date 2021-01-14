Jacques Kallis Sad About Missed Opportunity for Coaching South Africa Players After CSA's 'No More White Consultants' Policy

Greatest all-rounder of all times, Jacques Kallis is sad for not being able to help out next generation of South African players, due to a policy of Cricket South Africa, that is encouraging more involvement of non-white coaches in the setup. The 45-year-old is currently involved with the England team as a batting consultant, for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

“It’s sad in a way that I can’t help out in South Africa but I’m thoroughly enjoying my time here and my time in the England set-up. I’m certainly going to give them as much of my knowledge and time as I can to move them forward,” Kallis was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“I wasn’t allowed to be involved with that South African side because Cricket South Africa said there would be no more white consultants. So unfortunately that fell away and this opportunity of helping England out came about and I took it with both hands,” he added.

He went on to say that some players have expressed their desires to work with him, but the policy does not allow him to. “So no I haven’t been able to be involved with the SA guys over the last couple of months. There were a few [quite keen to do so], but unfortunately there was that rule so it was pretty much taken out of my hands. I suppose it’s the way of our country: a lot of players have fallen away because of needing players of colour involved. It’s tough but we understand where it comes from. It is sad, but it’s the times we are living in at the moment,” he said.

Kallis, on the other hand, does not want to extend his tenure with the England team any further. “We’ll go through this tour and then see what the future holds,” he said. “The appointment is just for the Sri Lanka leg. I’ve a 10-month old at home and my wife broke her foot just before I came over here. So the appointment was only for Sri Lanka. But I must admit I am enjoying my time here. As I say, we’ll see where it goes and reassess where we are and make a call then.”