KAM vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 match, April 14, 12:30 PM IST

KAM vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 match between SV Kampong and Punjab Rotterdam: In the two back-to-back matches on Thursday, we have Punjab Rotterdam clashing with SV Kampong at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle. SV Kampong are experiencing a fine ride in the competition. They have won three out of four league matches to occupy second place in the points table.

Kampong lost their first game to Salland but they are undefeatable since then. The team scored three back-to-back wins over Salland and Sparta Cricket by 12, 8, and 75 runs respectively. Punjab Rotterdam also made a poor start to the tournament.

They lost their first two matches against Voorburg by ten runs and nine wickets. The team made a comeback in the next two games. Rotterdam defeated Salland by ten wickets and 42 runs. Two exciting wins pushed the team to third place with two wins and as many losses.

Ahead of the match between SV Kampong and Punjab Rotterdam, here is everything you need to know:

KAM vs PR Telecast

SV Kampong vs Punjab Rotterdam game will not be telecast in India

KAM vs PR Live Streaming

\The ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KAM vs PR Match Details

The match will be played at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle at 12:30 PM IST on April 14, Thursday.

KAM vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sikander Zulfiqar

Vice-Captain - Amer Ejaz Butt

Suggested Playing XI for KAM vs PR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ratha Alphonse, Asad Zulfiqar

Batters: Amer Ejaz Butt, Sharafat Khogyani, Vikram Chaturvedi, Usman Malik

All-rounders: Sikander Zulfiqar, Teja Nidamanuru

Bowlers: Andrew File, Gert Swanepoel, Ashiqullah Said

KAM vs PR Probable XIs:

SV Kampong: Amer Ejaz Butt, Abdul Rahaman, Ratha Alphonse, Dipesh Khardia, Goher Ejaz Butt, Andrew File, Usman Malik, Rana Bilal Siddique, Vikram Chaturvedi, Zahid Abbas Chaudry, Gert Swanepoel

Punjab Rotterdam: Ashiqullah Said, Sikander Zulfiqar, Sharafat Khogyani, Teja Nidamanuru, Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Yasir Usman, Mubashar Hussain, Sohail Bhatti, Sulaiman Tariq (c), Rehmat Zulfiqar, Saqib Zulfiqar

