KAM vs QUV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Capelle 2021 match, September 03, 12:30 pm IST

KAM vs QUV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Capelle 2021 between SV Kampong Cricket and Qui Vive:In the eliminator match of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Capelle, SV Kampong Cricket will lock horns with Qui Vive. Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle will host the group game on September 03, Friday at 12:30 pm IST. The team winning the game will then head into the second qualifier game. Kampong won the tie against Qui Vive the last time they faced each other in ECS T10 Capelle.

SV Kampong Cricket performed decently in the league stage of the ECS T10 Capelle. The team secured victory in four league games while losing as many fixtures. Kampong Cricket finished at thethird place in the league table.

On the other hand, Qui Vive finished as the wooden-spooners during the league games. The team failed to win even a single group game as they lost all their eight matches. Despite a poor performance throughout the season, Qui Vive will be hoping to find their winning rhythm and cause an upset on Friday.

Ahead of the match between SV Kampong Cricket and Qui Vive; here is everything you need to know:

KAM vs QUV Telecast

The SV Kampong Cricket vs Qui Vive match will not be broadcasted in India.

KAM vs QUV Live Streaming

The match between SV Kampong Cricket and Qui Vive will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

KAM vs QUV Match Details

The eliminator match of the ECS T10 Capelle 2021 will be played between SV Kampong Cricket and Qui Vive at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on September 03, Friday at 12:30 pm IST.

KAM vs QUV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Usman Malik

Vice-Captain:Msingh Singh

Suggested Playing XI for KAM vs QUV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ratha Alphonse

Batsmen: Vikram Chaturvedi, Msingh Singh, Ashish Arora, Tushar Sharma

All-rounders: Usman Malik, Kertan Nana, Murad Jiwa

Bowlers: Ajay Kumar Kotnala, Arnav Mishra, Gert Swanepoel

KAM vs QUV Probable XIs:

SV Kampong Cricket: Kertan Nana, Tushar Sharma, Ross Harmer, Vikram Chaturvedi, Shaheryar Butt, Md Abdul Kader, Dipesh Khardia, Rana Bilal Siddique, Gert Swanepoel, Usman Malik (c), Ratha Alphonse (wk)

Qui Vive: Ajay Kumar Kotnala, Keshav Ranjan, Arnav Mishra, Venkatachalam Balakrishnan, Palas Nuwal, Bala Gurumurthy (c), Vivek Varnam, Satyajeet Singh (wk), Ashish Arora, Msingh Singh, Murad Jiwa

