KAM vs SPC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 Match, April 13, 12:30 PM IST

KAM vs SPC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 match between SV Kampong and Sparta Cricket 1888: Sparta Cricket 1888 will clash with SV Kampong in the upcoming two matches of the ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 on Wednesday at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle.

Sparta Cricket Club made a horrendous start to the T10 Championship as they lost their first three matches on the trot. The team finally found their winning rhythm in their last game against Salland. In their most recent encounter, Sparta posted 118 runs in their ten overs. Salland scored only 53 runs and SPC won the match by 65 runs.

Speaking of SV Kampong, they also made a dismal start by losing to Salland in the opening match by nine wickets. The team was quick to redeem itself as it defeated the same opposition in their first game by 12 runs.

Ahead of the match between SV Kampong and Sparta Cricket 1888, here is everything you need to know:

KAM vs SPC Telecast

SV Kampong vs Sparta Cricket 1888 game will not be telecast in India

KAM vs SPC Live Streaming

The ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KAM vs SPC Match Details

The match will be played at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle at 12:30 PM IST on April 13, Wednesday.

KAM vs SPC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Wahab Umar

Vice-Captain - Amer Ejaz Butt

Suggested Playing XI for KAM vs SPC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ratha Alphonse, Sandeep Sardha

Batters: Wahab Umar, Raza Noor, Amer Ejaz Butt, Vikram Chaturvedi, Usman Malik

All-rounders: Joost-Martijn Snoep

Bowlers: Andrew File, Gert Swanepoel, Salman Yaqub

KAM vs SPC Probable XIs:

Abdul Rahaman, Ratha Alphonse, Amer Ejaz Butt, Dipesh Khardia, Goher Ejaz Butt, Vikram Chaturvedi, Zahid Abbas Chaudry, Andrew File, Gert Swanepoel, Usman Malik, Rana Bilal Siddique

Karan Pawa, Shahzad Khan, Sandeep Sardha (wk), Raza Noor, Joost-Martijn Snoep (c), Sawan Sardha, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Danish Umar, Wahab Umar, Salman Yaqub, Nasratullah Ibrahimkhil

