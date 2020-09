KAM vs VCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KAM vs VCC Dream11 Best Picks / KAM vs VCC Dream11 Captain / KAM vs VCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

KAM vs VCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Capelle, SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | SV Kampong Cricket will take on Voorburg Cricket Club in Match 7 of the ECS T10 Capelle at 2:30 pm IST at the Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle. Facing each other for the first time in the series, finally one of the two teams would be able to earn some points, having lost all matches they have played so far. VCC has more reasons to be desperate for a win here, as failing to do so would mean four consecutive losses. For KAM, it is still a long way from a good standing in the draw, but depending on the results of the teams in the top section, it just might turn its fortune.

KAM vs VCC ECS T10 Capelle 2020, SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Capelle 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

KAM vs VCC ECS T10 Capelle 2020, SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

KAM vs VCC ECS T10 Capelle 2020, SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club: Match Details

September 17 - 02:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 KAM vs VCC Dream11 team for SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 KAM vs VCC Dream11 team for SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club captain: Bas de Leede

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 KAM vs VCC Dream11 team for SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club vice-captain: Usman Malik

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 KAM vs VCC Dream11 team for SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club wicketkeeper: Ratha Alphonse

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 KAM vs VCC Dream11 team for SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club batsmen: Mees Hoffman, Danish Ateeq, Rehan Waheed

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 KAM vs VCC Dream11 team for SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club all-rounders: Usman Malik, Assad Saleemi, Bas de Leede

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 KAM vs VCC Dream11 team for SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club bowlers: Faizan Bashir, Raza Anis, I Ahmad, A Qasim Ahmed

KAM vs VCC ECS T10 Capelle 2020, SV Kampong Cricket playing 11 against Voorburg Cricket Club: Mees Hoffman, Danish Ateeq, Shaheryar Butt, Usman Malik, Assad Saleemi, Ratha Alphonse (WK), Khalid Sherzaad, Faizan Bashir, Raza Anis, Bilal Saleem, Rana Bilal Siddique

KAM vs VCC ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Voorburg Cricket Club playing 11 against SV Kampong Cricket: T de Grooth, A Razzaqi, Rehan Waheed, Tahir Bajwa, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, T Nota (WK), Steffen Mulder, I Ahmad, A Qasim Ahmed

KAM vs VCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KAM vs VCC Dream11 Best Picks / KAM vs VCC Dream11 Captain / KAM vs VCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more