KAM vs VVV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Capelle 2021 match, September 01, 12:30 pm IST

KAM vs VVV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Capelle 2021 between SV Kampong Cricket and Veni Vedi Vici:SV Kampong Cricket will go one-on-one against Veni Vedi Vici in the 11th match of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Capelle. The much-fancied game will be played at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on September 01, Wednesday at 12:30 pm IST.

SV Kampong Cricket had a disappointing start in the ECS T10 Capelle 2021 as they lost their first two league games against Sparta 1888. However, the team bounced back stronger and won two back-to-back fixtures against Qui Vive by 20 runs and 90 runs, respectively. After winning two out of four league matches, Kampong Cricket are sitting at the third position in the points table.

Veni Vedi Vici, on the other hand, are unbeatable in the T10 league so far. The team is currently second in the standings with four points under their belt. Veni scripted victory in their first two games in the competition against Qui Vive.

Ahead of the match between SV Kampong Cricket and Veni Vedi Vici; here is everything you need to know:

KAM vs VVV Telecast

The SV Kampong Cricket vs Veni Vedi Vici match will not be broadcasted in India.

KAM vs VVV Live Streaming

The match between KAM vs VVV will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KAM vs VVV Match Details

The 11th match of the ECS T10 Capelle 2021 will be played between SV Kampong Cricket and Veni Vedi Vici at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on September 01, Wednesday at 12:30 pm IST.

KAM vs VVV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Usman Malik

Vice-Captain- Sheraz Sheikh

Suggested Playing XI for KAM vs VVV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahil Ahmed

Batsmen: Sheraz Sheikh, Vikram Chaturvedi, Zishan Akram, Dipesh Khardia

All-rounders: Usman Malik, Bilal Saleem, Mohsin Ghaznavi

Bowlers: Bilal Siddique, Mahesh Hans, Andrew File

KAM vs VVV Probable XIs:

SV Kampong Cricket: Usman Malik (C), Vikram Chaturvedi, Bilal Saleem, Tushar Sharma, Kertan Nana, Saqlain Raja, Bilal Siddique, Dipesh Khardia, Mees Hoffmann (wk), Ratha Alphonse, Andrew File

Veni Vedi Vici: Rahil Ahmed (WK), Shahrukh Akhtar, Aziz Mohammad, Patient Charumbira, Ashir Abid, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Raza Khan, Zishan Akram (C), Faisal Mehmood, Sheraz Sheikh, Mahesh Hans

