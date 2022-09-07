'Kami Kahin Nahi Hai, We're a Quality Team': Rohit Sticks to His Guns Despite 2nd Straight Defeat in Asia Cup 2022

With their second straight defeat at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, India’s chances of making it to the final have gone narrower. Not only do they now have to win their third and final Super Four match but also pray for favourable results from other matches as well.

Leaving the permutations and combinations aside, what Asia Cup 2022 has brought into focus again is Indian team’s inability to make it count at multi-sport events despite doing exceedingly well in bilateral series. Coming into the continental tournament, India had beaten England and West Indies in T20I series and were the favourites to retain the title in the UAE.

They did start well in the group stage winning both their matches before losing to Pakistan and then Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

When India captain Rohit Sharma was asked where’s the team missing out, he replied, “Kami kahi nahi hai (We don’t lack in anything), there is quality in the team.”

“We have won so many games but yes somewhere in tournaments like this this when you have different is oppositions and you play different oppositions the pressure is different,” he added.

Rohit said it’s something they have discussed during the team meetings as well and that they need to always be ahead of their opponents.

“In bilateral series, you are playing the same side again and in tournaments like this, teams comes with different plans, and we have to be ahead of them,” Rohit said.

He continued, “That is what we discuss in team meetings as well and then only we can get the results – yes we did not qualify for the T20 World Cup (semis), and here in Asia Cup we have lost two games and currently it is a challenge for us in ICC tournaments, but I don’t think we have to think too that much about that. Of course, the pressure is there and our job is to handle that pressure.”

