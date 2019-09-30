Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Innings Break

SL IN PAK, 3 ODIS, 2019 2nd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi, 30 September, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan *

305/7 (50.0)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

Kamlesh Nagarkoti Returns to Indian Team for Emerging Asia Cup

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Bangladesh in November.

PTI |September 30, 2019, 5:48 PM IST
Kamlesh Nagarkoti Returns to Indian Team for Emerging Asia Cup

Young pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti on Monday returned to the Indian team for the upcoming Emerging Asia Cup after a 19-month injury layoff.

The pacer, who excelled in India's triumphant campaign at the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand last year, has been constantly monitored by experts at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where he underwent rehab following a stress fractures in his lower back, heel and ankle.

The 19-year-old, who picked the first ever hat-trick for Rajasthan in List A cricket, last played a competitive game during the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year.

Nagarkoti, who formed a fine combination with fellow pacer Shivam Mavi during the World Cup, is one of the notable names in the squad announced after a meeting of the junior selection committee in Mumbai.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Bangladesh in November.

Squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Vinayak Gupta (NCA), Aryan Juyal (UPCA), B.R. Sharath (C & WK) (KSCA), Chinmay Sutar (MCA), Yash Rathod (VCA), Arman Jaffer (MCA), Sanveer Singh (PCA), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Team Rajasthan), Hrithik Shokeen (DDCA), S.A. Desai (GCA), Arshdeep Singh (PCA), S.R. Dubey (VCA), Kumar Suraj (JSCA), P. Rekhade (VCA), Kuldip Yadav (DDCA).

Emerging Asia CupKamlesh NagarkotiVinayak Gupta

