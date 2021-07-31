Kamran Akmal Expresses Disappointment at Sanju Samson’s Dismal Show in Sri Lanka

India’s tour of Sri Lanka was a golden opportunity for Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson to consolidate his spot in the country’s T20 World Cup squad. The 2021 T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place later this year in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. However, the Kerala batsman, who is often rated highly due to his exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) failed in cashing the opportunity and his performance in the just-concluded series left a lot to desire.

Samson looked in fine touch during the last ODI game of the three-match series, which India won 2-1, as he scored 46 runs. Samson’s knock made his fans as well as the experts believe that something good is around the corner.

However, the 25-year-old managed to score just 34 in three T20I games at the turning track of Premadasa. He scored just two fours and one six in the T20I leg of the tournament.

Talking about Samson’s performance, Pakistan’s veteran wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal on Friday expressed his disappointment, saying that “a lot was expected from him" in this series.

Speaking about his performance over the years, Akmal said that he has three centuries to his name in IPL and ample experience in domestic cricket, making him the perfect candidate to take India out of the crunch situation.

“There were a lot of expectations from Sanju Samson to perform and take India out of the pressure situation,” Akmal said in his Youtube video.

Akmal even went on to say that the Indian could not have asked for a better opportunity to showcase his talent.

“Unfortunately, in international cricket, we aren’t able to see the focus and shots that he shows in the IPL,” Akmal added.

Meanwhile, Akmal was also in awe of Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who finished the T20I series as the leading wicket-taker.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here