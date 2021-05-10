Kamran Akmal Offers to Pay Hefty Fine Imposed by PCB on Brother Umar, Hopes Rehab Starts Soon

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal is willing to pay the fine imposed on brother Umar Akmal, from his own PSL fee, so that the latter can start his rehab programme. The PCB had said that that Umar, who was suspended in Feb 2020, will now be eligible to reintegrate into competitive cricket, upon payment of a fine of PKR 42,50,000.

Umar, on the other hand had pleaded with the board, that he be allowed to pay the fine in installments since his was financially not strong currently. “I am willing to pay the fine for my brother. I request the PCB they can deduct the amount from any payments due to me for my PSL matches,” Kamran said on Sunday.

“The money should not be such a big issue. They can deduct from my fees and even Umar whenever he plays his money will also come through the PCB only,” the Test player said.

“I request the PCB to show some leniency and Umar is ready to pay the fine.” Earlier, the Court of Arbitration for Sport had reduced Umar’s ban to just 12 months but levied a heavy fine for breaching the PCB’s Anit-corruption code.

The PCB’s disciplinary panel had found Umar guilty of two charges in April 2020. He was then handed a suspension of three years.

Meanwhile, the PCB has expressed interest to conduct the remaining matches of the PSL in the UAE. This has come after a request from all the franchises, as well as an advice from the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), which asked the board not to hold matches in the country due to the worsening Covid-19 situation.

The 2021 edition of PSL was marred by Covid positive cases among players and support staff from some fracnshises, only after 14 matches. Now the resumption date is finalised from June 2 to June 20. Also, a replacement draft was held, so that the teams can replug some loopholes, since many of the foreign stars won’t be available.

