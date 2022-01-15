Kamran Akmal on Why Mohammad Rizwan’s Place in Pakistan Team is Safe

Kamran Akmal believes Pakistan should look past veteran wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Khan and himself and instead focus on training future players alongside Mohammad Rizwan. Akmal complimented Rizwan’s performance and added that he should not feel pressured about his position in the team just because there are more senior choices to fall back on.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Akmal stated that the PCB must give Mohammad Rizwan the confidence he needs to continue performing to the best of his ability. He said, “Rizwan should not feel any pressure from my side nor Sarfaraz’s side. If PCB wants to groom someone then they should pick someone like Rohail Nazir, Bismillah Khan, Hasan, and Mohammad Haris.”

Akmal stated that his focus was confined to domestic cricket and the Pakistan Super League at the moment and cited Rizwan’s position in the national squad as “completely set.” Rizwan became the first batsman to achieve 2,000 men’s T20 runs in a single calendar year earlier this month, during Pakistan’s last T20I against the West Indies.

Akmal also added that Rizwan’s aim had always been drawn to hard work, his own game and to cricket. He continued, “There was a lot of criticism against him but he has proven his worth and like wicketkeepers go, he is set to play for at least 8-10 years.”

Akmal will play for Peshawar Zalmi in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League, which kicks off on January 27 in Karachi. Akmal openly stated his discontent after being selected in the Silver Category in the PSL drafts. The PSL’s second-highest run-scorer declared on his YouTube channel that he was withdrawing from the league due to the same reason. Later, both he and the team management eventually worked out the problem.

