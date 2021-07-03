Kamran Akmal Wants India-Pakistan Ties to Resume, Suggests BCCI President Wants the Same

There is no doubt that the moniker of cricket's most fraught rivalry belongs to India and Pakistan. The fever reaches its peak and echoes loud each time the Asian rivals face each other on field. However, the two teams have not played a bilateral series since the men in green visited the Indian shores in late 2012. Since then their encounters have been limited to ICC or multi-nation tournament’s due to the age-old political tensions between the neighbouring countries.

Meanwhile, stating about future possibilities, Pakistan’s veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal feels all hope is not lost. The 39-year old also suggested that the current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly could play an important role in two countries playing against each other a reality sooner than later.

Speaking to Sawera Pasha on her YouTube channel, Akmal said, “The biggest factor is that Ganguly is the BCCI President and he understands the importance of these games and how the game can bring the two nations closer.” He went on to explain that he (Ganguly) would like to see both the nations play during his tenure. And having played with him, he asserted that the players of that era surely want the cricketing ties to resume.

Akmal believes that ICC could play a significant role in resuming the India-Pakistan cricket ties by putting them against each other in the World Test Championship. The veteran also highlighted that relations can only improve by playing one another in India or Pakistan and not at neutral venues. He also recalled the matches between the two countries and the festive atmosphere when the two nations faced each other.

He also told Pasha that the biggest losers from this animosity are the two nations and their people. He also feels that apart from India and Pakistan, the entire world used to watch the games and they have all been denied to savour such moments.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here