KAN v JAF Dream11 Team Prediction: Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's Lankan Premier League 2022 Match December 21, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 pm IST

KAN v JAF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s Lankan Premier League 2022 match between Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings: The Kandy Falcons will take on the Jaffna Kings in the qualifier of the Lanka Premier League 2022. Both sides have been ruthless this season, easing their way into the top two spots in LPL table.

The Falcons are in pole position in the league with just one loss in their eight games. They have been a dominant force winning their last four games on the trot. Wanindu Hasaranga has showcased his leadership skills delivering crucial performances along the way.

Jaffna Kings have also had a great season so far recording six victories in eight matches with 12 points in their kitty. The Kings have recorded back-to-back victories in their last few fixtures.

With both sides in great form, it is difficult to predict who has the upper hand. That being said, it has the perfect ingredients for an entertaining battle.

Ahead of the match between Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings; here is everything you need to know:

KAN vs JAF Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Lankan Premier League match.

KAN vs JAF Live Streaming

The Lankan Premier League 2022 match between Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

KAN vs JAF Match Details

The KAN vs JAF Lankan Premier League 2022 match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Wednesday, December 21, at 3 pm IST.

KAN vs JAF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Carlos Braithwaite

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Suggested Playing XI for KAN vs JAF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batter: Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Shoaib Malik

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Fabian Allen, Carlos Braithwaite,

Bowlers: Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Binura Fernando

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Possible Starting XI:

Kandy Falcons Predicted Starting Line-up: Minod Bhanuka, Andre Fletcher, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Najibullah Zadran, Kamindu Mendis, Fabian Allen, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Carlos Braithwaite, Chamindu Wijesinghe

Jaffna Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama(WK), Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera(C), Afif Hossain, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando

