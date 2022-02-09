KAN vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sri Lankan NSL One Day 2021/22 match, February 10, 9:45 AM IST

Kandy vs Colombo Dream11, KAN vs COL Dream11 Latest Update, KAN vs COL Dream11 Win, KAN vs COL Dream11 App, KAN vs COL Dream11 2021, KAN vs COL Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, KAN vs COL Dream11 Live Streaming

In the 15th match of the Sri Lankan NSL One Day 2021-22, Kandy will take on Colombo. The match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at 9:45 AM IST on February 10, Thursday.

Kandy are atop the standings with four victories and one loss from five league matches. The team will be high on confidence as they are on a three-match winning streak. Kandy defeated Dambulla, Galle, and Jaffna by 155, 96, and five wickets respectively.

Colombo, on the other hand, need to be more consistent in the tournament. They have featured in a total of six games so far, losing and winning three games each. Colombo secured a big victory over Dambulla in their most recent encounter by 107 runs. The team smashed 317 runs in the allotted 50 overs and restricted the opposition to a score of 210. Nuwanidu Fernando was the main man as he smacked a century.

Ahead of the match between Kandy and Colombo; here is everything you need to know:

KAN vs COL Telecast

KAN vs COL match will not be telecasted in India.

KAN vs COL Live Streaming

The Kandy vs Colombo game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

KAN vs COL Match Details

The Kandy vs Colombo contest will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at 9:45 AM IST on February 10, Thursday.

KAN vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Oshada Fernando

Vice-Captain- Kamindu Mendis

Suggested Playing XI for KAN vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Niroshan Dickwella

Batters: Oshada Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Nipun Dhananjaya

All-rounders: Kamindu Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Lahiru Madhushanka

Bowlers: Kalana Perera, Tharindu Ratnayake, Asitha Fernando

KAN vs COL Probable XIs:

Kandy: Lahiru Udara, Niroshan Dickwella (c & wk), Oshada Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Pramud Hettiwatte, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Ashian Daniel, Kaveen Bandara, Pulina Tharanga

Colombo: Lahiru Madhushanka, Tharindu Ratnayake, Nipun Dhananjaya, Sithara Gimhan (wk), Sammu Ashan (c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Kalana Perera, Prabath Jayasuriya, Mohomed Dilshad, Roshen Silva

