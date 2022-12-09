Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Lanka Premier League 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It will be a clash of table-toppers on Saturday in the Lanka Premier League as Kandy Falcons will go up against Jaffna Kings. Both teams have done extremely well in the tournament as they are yet to lose their first game.

Kandy Falcons are atop the points tally with two wins from as many games. In their most recent match, they defeated Galle Gladiators by five wickets. Bowling first, Carlos Brathwaite and Zahorr Khan scalped four and two wickets respectively to stop the Flacons at 121 runs in their 20 overs. In the second innings, Kamindu Mendis impressed with the bat. He played a knock of 44 runs to take Kandy Falcons home in 15 overs.

Jaffna Kings have also won two league games. However, a low net run rate has placed the team in second place. The Kings defeated the Dambulla Giants in their second game by nine wickets. Sadeera Samarawickrama and Avishka Fernando were the top performers, with knocks of 62 and 51 runs, respectively.

When will the Lanka Premier League 2022 match Kandy Falcons (KAN) vs Jaffna Kings (JAF) start?

The game will be conducted on December 10, Saturday.

Where will the Lanka Premier League 2022 match Kandy Falcons (KAN) vs Jaffna Kings (JAF) be played?

The match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele

What time will the Lanka Premier League 2022 match Kandy Falcons (KAN) vs Jaffna Kings (JAF) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kandy Falcons (KAN) vs Jaffna Kings (JAF) match?

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kandy Falcons (KAN) vs Jaffna Kings (JAF) match?

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

KAN vs JAF Lanka Premier League 2022 Match, Kandy Falcons probable playing XI against Jaffna Kings: Zahoor Khan, Ashian Daniel, Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher(wk), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Isuru Udana, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne

KAN vs JAF Lanka Premier League 2022 Match, Jaffna Kings probable playing XI against Kandy Falcons: Dunith Wellalage, James Fuller, Shoaib Malik, Binura Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Thisara Perera©, Dhananjaya de Silva, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Maheesh Theekshana

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here