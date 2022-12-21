Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Live Streaming: How to Watch LPL 2022 Match Coverage on TV And Online in India

Kandy Falcons will take on the Jaffna Kings in Qualifier 1 of the 2022 Lankan Premier League. Wanindu Hasaranga’s superb captaincy has seen Kandy top the LPL table this season, losing only one game to this point.

They registered a convincing 39-run victory against Dambulla Aura in their last match to give them some momentum heading into the qualifier. The Jaffna Kings have also been equally impressive this season, notching up six victories from their eight league games.

The defending champions are headed into this pivotal game on the back of a superb eight-wicket victory against Colombo Stars. Both sides have been dominant in the LPL so far, cruising into the playoffs. With much higher stakes it will be interesting to see who can pull off a victory in this qualifier.

Ahead of the game between Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings; here is all you need to know.

When will the Lankan Premier League match Kandy Falcons (KAN) vs Jaffna Kings (JAF) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 21, Wednesday.

Where will the Lankan Premier League match Kandy Falcons (KAN) vs Jaffna Kings (JAF) be played?

The Kandy Falcons (KAN) vs Jaffna Kings (JAF) fixture will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the Lankan Premier League match Kandy Falcons (KAN) vs Jaffna Kings (JAF) begin?

The match will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Lankan Premier League match Kandy Falcons (KAN) vs Jaffna Kings (JAF) match?

The Kandy Falcons (KAN) vs Jaffna Kings (JAF) match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lankan Premier League match Kandy Falcons (KAN) vs Jaffna Kings (JAF) match?

The Kandy Falcons (KAN) vs Jaffna Kings (JAF) match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV website and app.

Kandy falcons vs Jaffna Kings Possible XIs

Kandy Falcons probable playing XI: Minod Bhanuka, Andre Fletcher, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Najibullah Zadran, Kamindu Mendis, Fabian Allen, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Carlos Braithwaite, Chamindu Wijesinghe

Jaffna Kings probable playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama(WK), Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera(C), Afif Hossain, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Zaman Khan

