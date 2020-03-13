Australia pacer Kane Richardson's test for COVID-19 (coronavirus) has come back negative, Cricket Australia announced on Friday.
Richardson had been quarantined and tested for the virus after he complained of a sore throat a day before Australia's first ODI against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Richardson thus missed the first game, with pacer Sean Abbott being called in as a replacement.
“Our medical staff are treating this a typical throat infection but we are following Australian Government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days,” cricket.com.au had quoted a Cricket Australia spokesperson as saying.
With Richardson testing negative, CA also confirmed that 'he is on his way to the ground'.
The game between Australia and New Zealand was held with no access to spectators.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Kane Richardson Tests Negative for Coronavirus, Set to Join Australia Team
Australia pacer Kane Richardson's test for COVID-19 (coronavirus) has come back negative, Cricket Australia announced on Friday.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020
SA v INDSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 Mar, 2020
SA v INDKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings