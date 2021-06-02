Kane Willamson's Latest Upload Features ‘Special Place to Play Test Cricket’

New Zealand is playing against England in the first Test match of the two-match series at Lord’s. It is no less than a dream for any cricketer to play at the Lord’s, known as the home of cricket. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson highlighted this with a post on his official Instagram handle where the entire Blackcaps team is posing in front of the camera in the whites. In the caption, the star batsman wrote, “special place to play Test cricket”.

Ahead of the series against England, the Kiwis will lock horns against India in the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship, scheduled from June 18 to June 22 at Southampton. The series between the sides led by Williamson and Virat Kohli is being seen as the ultimate showdown between two teams who have played the best in the longest format of the game.

The Test series against England will help Williamson’s side in getting accustomed to the England conditions and prepare well for the WTC final.

Coming to the Test match, New Zealand skipper Willaimson won the toss and decided to put the runs on the board first. The visitors lost early wickets and were struggling against English bowlers.

The Kiwis handed a maiden Test cap to batsman Devon Conway. Conway is included in the Playing XI as the opening batsman alongside Tom Latham. Conway made most of his opportunity and scored a fifty on debut and was standing tall against the English bowlers.

At the time of the toss, the New Zealand skipper said that the Lord’s surface looks reasonable with a little bit for everyone. “We’ve gone with Santner and de Grandhomme as two all-around options. The guys have been working really hard. The focus is on this series. We know how strong this England side is. It’s about trying to stick to our plans as best we can,” Williamson added.

