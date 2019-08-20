Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 5: SCO VS PNG

upcoming
SCO SCO
PNG PNG

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: NAM VS BOT

upcoming
NAM NAM
BOT BOT

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201917:30 IST

Match 6: PNG VS OMA

upcoming
PNG PNG
OMA OMA

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 5: BER VS CAY

upcoming
BER BER
CAY CAY

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201919:30 IST

Kane Williamson and Akila Dananjaya’s Bowling Actions Reported After Galle Test

Cricketnext Staff |August 20, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Kane Williamson and Akila Dananjaya’s Bowling Actions Reported After Galle Test

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya have been pulled up for a suspect bowling action after the Galle Test which the hosts won by 6 wickets after a captain’s knock from Dimuth Karunaratne in Galle.

The match officials’ report mentioned that there were concerns about the legality of the bowling action of both players in question.

Both players, Williamson and Dananjaya, will now undergo testing within the next fortnight from the reporting date (18 August), and, till the results are clear both are allowed to bowl in international cricket.

In the Galle Test, Dananjaya finished with a fifer in the first innings and another wicket in the second, whereas Williamson who bowled only in the second innings did not pick any wicket.

While Williamson, who is predominantly a batsman, and an illegal action might take most by surprise Sri Lanka’s Dananjaya has gone through this process once before in February earlier this year.

The spinner had been suspended from bowling after being reported during the first Test against England in Galle, after which underwent an independent assessment of his bowling action in Brisbane on November 23.

Dananjaya was banned from bowling in international cricket after this and had to wait till February 2 when his remodeled bowling action was assessed in Chennai.

The assessment found that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the laws, but the match officials were at liberty to report him if they felt the need.

Akila Dananjayaakila dananjaya actionKane WilliamsonNew Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

PNG v SCO
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

BOT v NAM
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019

OMA v PNG
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019

CAY v BER
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...