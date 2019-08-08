Williamson Celebrates Birthday by Cutting Cake With Fans on the Boundary

There have been ample instances where fans have run on to the cricket field to meet their favourite players, but never had it happened that fans celebrated the birthday of a player during a match, until Thursday.
The incident occurred during touring New Zealand’s practice match against Sri Lanka Board President’s XI at Air Force Ground, where a group of fans celebrated Kane Williamson’s birthday just outside the boundary. In fact Williamson ran off to the boundary in between overs to cut the cake the fans had got him.
What a way to celebrate the Birthday! Kane Williamson celebrates his 29th with Sri Lankan fans eating a piece of Cake with them during the warm-up! @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/WyzZ86NUVH— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 8, 2019
This is elite wholesomeness. SL fans at a tour match north of Colombo get Kane Williamson a cake for his 29th birthday. He runs off and takes a bite between overs. How not to love? https://t.co/UDi9mcgcqD— Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) August 8, 2019
Sri Lanka Cricket tweeted pictures of the same on social media. The tweet read, “What a way to celebrate the Birthday! Kane Williamson celebrates his 29th with Sri Lankan fans eating a piece of Cake with them during the warm-up!”
The first Test of the series begins from Aug 14 at Galle, while the second Test gets underway from Aug 22 at Colombo.
