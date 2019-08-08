starts in
Williamson Celebrates Birthday by Cutting Cake With Fans on the Boundary

Cricketnext Staff |August 8, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
There have been ample instances where fans have run on to the cricket field to meet their favourite players, but never had it happened that fans celebrated the birthday of a player during a match, until Thursday.

The incident occurred during touring New Zealand’s practice match against Sri Lanka Board President’s XI at Air Force Ground, where a group of fans celebrated Kane Williamson’s birthday just outside the boundary. In fact Williamson ran off to the boundary in between overs to cut the cake the fans had got him.

Sri Lanka Cricket tweeted pictures of the same on social media. The tweet read, “What a way to celebrate the Birthday! Kane Williamson celebrates his 29th with Sri Lankan fans eating a piece of Cake with them during the warm-up!”

The first Test of the series begins from Aug 14 at Galle, while the second Test gets underway from Aug 22 at Colombo.

Kane Williamsonkane williamson birthdayNew Zealand vs Sri LankaOff The Field

