- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 35 - 8 May, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Ahmedabad
Kane Williamson & Co. Placed in Mini Bio-secure Bubble in Delhi, To Leave for England on May 11
The arrangements have been made for the creation of a mini bio-secure bubble, of which Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner and physio Tommy Simsek have become a part of.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 7, 2021, 11:53 AM IST
New Zealand Cricket on Friday confirmed that a few of their players have stayed back in Delhi and will leave for England on May 11. The arrangements have been made for the creation of a mini bio-secure bubble, of which Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner and physio Tommy Simsek have become a part of.
ALSO READ – IPL 2021 Suspended: VVS Laxman Recounts ‘Understandable Anxiety & Unrest’ in SRH Camp
“New Zealand’s IPL-based Test contingent will depart from India for the United Kingdom on May 11th – the earliest date an exemption for their arrival in England could be obtained. Williamson, Jamieson and Santner, as well as physio Tommy Simsek, will remain in a secure mini-bubble in New Delhi before departing for the UK,” the NZC said in a statement.
The four will be a part of two-Test series against England, and the World Test Championship final against India.
Meanwhile Trent Boult, who is scheduled to leave India on May 8, will head home to New Zealand, and will only fly to England in June. The speedster will spend some time with his family, before reuniting with the team in time for the WTC final.
“Along with the balance of the New Zealand-bound IPL players, support staff and commentators, Boult is scheduled to depart New Delhi tomorrow on one of two charter flights, arriving in Auckland on Saturday before undergoing managed isolation. All going as planned, the Kiwi kingpin will leave MIQ on May 22 and will spend a week at home with his family, training at Mt Maunganui before departing for the UK in early June,” the statement said.
New Zealand trainer Chris Donaldson, who is with the KKR, will also go back home. “We’re completely supportive of Chris and Trent taking the opportunity to see their families before heading to the UK,” David White, New Zealand Cricket chief executive, said. “They’ve always been the consummate professionals and we’re more than happy to accommodate these arrangements. We’ve worked closely with the BCCI and the IPL franchises on the various departure strategies and we’re very appreciative of their support during what is, clearly, a very challenging time.”
ALSO READ – ‘My World Has Been Rocked to Its Core’ – Veda Krishnamurthy in Mourning After Losing Mother And Sister to COVID
The NZC official further said: “We’re also very grateful to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for accommodating the early arrival of the four members of the Test squad, currently in India.”
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
KKR vs DC, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 15:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
RR vs MI, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
CSK vs PBKS, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
RCB vs SRH, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata Complete Schedule