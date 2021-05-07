Kane Williamson & Co. Placed in Mini Bio-secure Bubble in Delhi, To Leave for England on May 11

New Zealand Cricket on Friday confirmed that a few of their players have stayed back in Delhi and will leave for England on May 11. The arrangements have been made for the creation of a mini bio-secure bubble, of which Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner and physio Tommy Simsek have become a part of.

“New Zealand’s IPL-based Test contingent will depart from India for the United Kingdom on May 11th – the earliest date an exemption for their arrival in England could be obtained. Williamson, Jamieson and Santner, as well as physio Tommy Simsek, will remain in a secure mini-bubble in New Delhi before departing for the UK,” the NZC said in a statement.

The four will be a part of two-Test series against England, and the World Test Championship final against India.

Meanwhile Trent Boult, who is scheduled to leave India on May 8, will head home to New Zealand, and will only fly to England in June. The speedster will spend some time with his family, before reuniting with the team in time for the WTC final.

“Along with the balance of the New Zealand-bound IPL players, support staff and commentators, Boult is scheduled to depart New Delhi tomorrow on one of two charter flights, arriving in Auckland on Saturday before undergoing managed isolation. All going as planned, the Kiwi kingpin will leave MIQ on May 22 and will spend a week at home with his family, training at Mt Maunganui before departing for the UK in early June,” the statement said.

New Zealand trainer Chris Donaldson, who is with the KKR, will also go back home. “We’re completely supportive of Chris and Trent taking the opportunity to see their families before heading to the UK,” David White, New Zealand Cricket chief executive, said. “They’ve always been the consummate professionals and we’re more than happy to accommodate these arrangements. We’ve worked closely with the BCCI and the IPL franchises on the various departure strategies and we’re very appreciative of their support during what is, clearly, a very challenging time.”

The NZC official further said: “We’re also very grateful to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for accommodating the early arrival of the four members of the Test squad, currently in India.”

