Kane Williamson Explains Why He Sent Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham for World Cup Final Super Over

Kane Williamson explained the decision-making process behind selecting the Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham to face the Super Over

Cricketnext Staff |June 30, 2020, 8:53 AM IST
Kane Williamson Explains Why He Sent Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham for World Cup Final Super Over

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson explained the decision-making process behind selecting the Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham to face the Super Over in the World Cup 2019 final against England.

Williamson said Neesham's hitting form in the tournament made him an automatic choice. Guptill was not in the best of forms through the tournament but Williamson backed his ability and also his quick running between the wickets.

"I had a very brief discussion with the coach Gary Stead, I had a few guys in my mind who could go out to bat as we were going to bat second in the Super Over, the decision to send out batsmen was dependent on how much we were chasing and who the bowler is probably going to be," Williamson told Ravichandran Ashwin on the spinner`s YouTube show titled `DRS with Ash`.

"It was about giving yourself with the best possible opportunity, Neesham was hitting the ball very well throughout the World Cup and we all know how capable Guptill really is of hitting the ball out of the park, there was a short boundary on one side of the ground. They are both quicks between the 22 yards so this helped too."

New Zealand needed 16 to win in the Super Over and managed 15, with Guptill run out in the final ball, thus drawing level with England. However, England won the trophy due to a superior boundary countback.

"I was padded up to come in at three, it was a different experience to be a part of, both Neesham and Guptill did a good job, Jofra Archer is a remarkable bowler, emotions were so high after the final, it was a long tournament when the time comes and it finishes, it`s like of a draining feeling as all of it finishes. The guys were filled with emotion after what really transpired," Williamson said.

