Kane Williamson fell in love with a nurse during treatment. Know about his love life

New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson is mostly known for his composure during the field. The Kiwi legend has braved crucial defeats with a smile on his face. Whether it was the 2019 World Cup final loss or any other setbacks, Williamson didn’t let his emotions get the better of him. Moreover, the Kiwi skipper likes to keep his personal life private as is evident from his Instagram account.

The 30-year-old is living with his partner Sarah Raheem for more than five years. The couple gave birth to a daughter in December last year. Sarah, who also likes to maintain a low profile like her husband, has kept her Instagram account private with little under 200 followers.

Sarah was born in Bristol in England but later moved to New Zealand. A nurse by profession, she met Williamson at a hospital where he was undergoing treatment. It was almost love at first sight for the Kiwi star who exchanged numbers with Sarah and both of them soon started dating.

Williamson kept his relationship with Sarah a secret for a very long time. And until the birth of his daughter, he had never publicly admitted to dating Sarah. The birth of his daughter also made him post his only family photo on Instagram. Williamson shared a picture holding his daughter in his arms. “Overjoyed to welcome a beautiful baby girl into our family,” he had captioned the post.

Williamson is currently in England for the final of the World Test Championship against India. The inaugural ICC title clash was scheduled to start on June 18 but rain played spoilsport as even the toss is yet to be held. After the first day was washed out, the forecast does not look very pleasant as rainy weather is predicted for most days of the game. The ICC has kept June 23 as an extra day.

