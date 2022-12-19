Kane Williamson, Head Coach Gary Stead Set to Skip India ODIs; Tom Latham Set to Lead

Senior batter and skipper Kane Williamson will miss the upcoming India tour alongside head coach Gary Stead. In his absence, Tom Latham will lead. Besides, senior bowler Tim Southee and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen will also be heading home after the Pakistan ODIs. Moreover, they will be replaced by Mark Chapman and Jacob Duffy. On the other hand, Luke Ronchi will take over for Stead as head coach.

Legspinner Ish Sodhi and batter Henry Nicholls have been recalled to the ODI squad for both the tours. Uncapped allrounder Henry Shipley has earned a maiden call-up to the squad after impressing in the domestic circuit. All eyes were on Kyle Jamieson, who last played in June this year, but is said to be unavailable for selection as he continues his recovery from a back injury.

“Henry’s an exciting talent who we’ve had our eye on for a while," selector Gavin Larsen said. “He’s taken his game to another level in the past 12 months, and we’re delighted to see his progression given how valuable genuine all-rounders are in any cricket team. It’s encouraging to see players putting their hands up in our domestic competitions and their performances being rewarded with selection for the national team.

“The tour will also present further opportunities for the likes of Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, and Mark Chapman, who are hugely talented but still relatively inexperienced at international ODI level. It’s also great to welcome back the familiar faces of Henry Nicholls and Jacob Duffy, who were with the ODI team in Europe in the winter and have been in good form domestically."

New Zealand will take on Pakistan in a three-match ODI series in early January after the two Tests before touring India for three more ODIs and three T20Is from January 18. The squad for the T20I series in India will be announced later.

ODI squad: Kane Williamson (C - only for Pakistan ODIs), Tom Latham (C - India ODIs), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy (India ODIs only), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only)

