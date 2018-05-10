Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Kane Williamson is an All-round Good Player, Says Mike Hesson

PTI | Updated: May 10, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson (image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Heaping praise on Kane Williamson and including him in his list of top five current batsmen in the world, New Zealand national team coach Mike Hesson described that country's captain as having the skills to adapt to any format of the game.

The stylish Williamson is leading Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season, and has been inspirational with the bat as well as a captain.

"Any quality batsman, if they have got the skills, will adapt (to) any form of the game and Kane Williamson is no different," Hesson said ahead of the high-flying SRH game against the struggling Delhi Daredevils.

"He does not go out and look to thrash the ball, but he times the ball, gets in good positions and hits where fielders aren't. (He is) an all-round good player," said the 43-year-old Kiwis' coach, a Star Sports Select Dugout expert of the T20 League.

Williamson has amassed 410 runs from 10 games, scoring five half-centuries. His highest score has been 84.

Asked whether Williamson was the best batsman in the World, Hesson said, "Look, I wouldn't say that."

But he was quick to add that it was good to have a New Zealand batter among the top five batsmen in the world.

"There are four-five (players) who are extremely good. (India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper) Virat Kohli is one, Joe Root (of England is) exceptionally good. Steve Smith (Australia), Kane Williamson, they are probably the four at the moment around the world, and AB de Villiers when he is playing," he said.

"They are good in different conditions (and) they stand out. It's nice to have a New Zealand batsman as one of those top five," said Hesson, who had also coached Kenya.

IPL 2018Kane WilliamsonMike Hessonnew zealand cricketsunrisers hyderabad
First Published: May 10, 2018, 10:30 AM IST

