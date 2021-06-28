Kane Williamson on His Friendship With Virat Kohli: Have Known Each Other For a Long Time

World Test champion New Zealand captain Kane Williamson shares a warm equation with his India counterpart Virat Kohli and the two have known each other for a long time. Williamson says it’s been great knowing the India skipper and the duo share a few common interests which has helped them strengthen their friendship.

Often, the pictures of Kohli and Williamson engaging in conversation or sharing a hug have gone viral on social media. Despite a fiercely contested final of the ICC World Test Championship in Southampton which India lost to New Zealand, no love was lost between the two rival skippers known for their contrasting on-field demeanours.

“Virat and I have known each other for a long time and we are mates," Williamson told India Today. “It’s always a great part of sports as you get the opportunity to meet people all around the world and form different friendships."

“Different experiences that you have either together or against each other. And often you find a bit of common ground and share a few common interests," he added.

The contest was marred by rain and went into the reserve day with New Zealand winning by eight wickets. Williamson said his team went in expecting all results on the final day.

“For us it was very much going in the day, expecting every result was realistic and trying to do as well as we could. Nothing different from the last few days and see how games unfurl and opportunity arises. It was great to take early wickets on that, that set up more chances of result on that day,” Williamson said.

New Zealand took a 32-run lead in their first innings after making 249-all out in reply to India’s 217-all out. However, in the second dig, India were bundled out for 170, leaving their opponents 139 runs to win the championship.

Williamson reckons India had a fair chance at winning the title too.

“India team counter-attacked after that, India had a fair shot too. Surface was offering to bowlers. It was intense for us,” he said.

