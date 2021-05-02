Kane Williamson on SRH Captaincy Change: 'Very Sudden, Need to Make Adjustments'

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has termed the change in guard the stop as ‘very sudden’ but talked about picking up the pieces and taking the team forward as the race for the playoff spot starts heating up. On Saturday, to the surprise of many, SRH announced they are relieving David Warner of captaincy duties with Williamson taking charge of the franchise for the remainder of IPL 2021.

SRH are taking on Rajasthan Royals in Delhi today in what is their seventh match of the season. They have managed to win just one win out of six games so far and languishing at the bottom of the points table.

“This captaincy change is very sudden, so I just need to pick up and make the small adjustments which hopefully will reflect on the result,” Williamson responded when asked by Ian Bishop about the change in captaincy during the toss.

Williamson though is determined to see through the changes and positive that the 2016 champions will bounce back despite the poor spate of results so far.

“We know that as a group we need to come together and build on the positive parts. It has been difficult, but we need to pull together now. The goal for the last half of the campaign is to improve our performances,” he said.

He also touched upon the areas the team needs to improve, especially in the Powerplay overs. “There are many areas we need to improve, wickets in the powerplay is one. We have to do our best with our resources and it’s important we adjust to the conditions,” Williamson said.

Meanwhile, SRH have also dropped Warner from playing 11 as they made as many as three changes for the contest against RR. Mohammed Nabi, Abdul Samad and Sandeep Sharma are back while Warner, Jagadeesh Suchith and Siddharth Kaul miss out.

