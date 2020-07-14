Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Kane Williamson Over Virat Kohli -- New Zealand Great Picks Country Mate To Succeed in Tough Conditions

While there is no doubt about Virat Kohli's abilities with the bat, questions have often been raised about his technique in challenging conditions. Glen Turner, New Zealand's one of most successful batsman has put his weight behind fellow Kiwi Kane Williamson.

Cricketnext Staff |July 14, 2020, 12:54 PM IST
“The significant differences between talented batsmen are generated by the playing conditions they were brought up on, along with their personalities,” the 73-year-old Turner, told The Telegraph from Dunedin.

“Kohli is less likely to have been exposed early in his development to seaming pitches and the ball continuing to swing for extended periods, whereas Williamson will have experienced those conditions more often.

“Kohli’s greater exposure to pitches that take turn will have him more accustomed to playing spin better. Conditions less favourable for swing and seamers will also have allowed him more opportunities to become good at aggressively dominating that type of bowling.

ALSO READ | Aakash Chopra Explains Why Virat Kohli is Not a Successful IPL Captain

“Besides, Kohli’s personality appears to be more naturally aggressive and confrontational than Williamson’s, but that does not leave either party with less determination to succeed. Their main motivation to succeed is contrasting, but so what!

“I would only say that under tougher batting conditions, I would back Williamson ahead of Kohli. Under good batting conditions, Kohli is likely to be more dominant, thereby providing his team with more time to get a favourable result,” Turner explained.

Then Turner was also critical of skippers taking a defensive field in Tests.

“I would need to complete a lot more analysis on Kohli’s captaincy in particular. Now, in terms of distinctive features, I have noticed a policy of today’s captains in general being unwilling to set really attacking fields even in a situation when they are in a position of total dominance.

“I have pondered over the possible reasons for this occurring. It’s a subject that teams need to talk about,” he said.

“Williamson has more integrity than most, if not all, of his counterparts. There is a humility about him which reveals modesty, unpretentiousness and graciousness in defeat.

“There may not be an expectation of good behaviour in today’s world. However, particularly with my age group, there is still hope that the authorities will enforce higher standards.

“The laws of cricket are written to deal with miscreants, but there remains a tentativeness to apply the spirit of cricket. I attribute this to three main influences – the escalation of player power, the excessive influence of player associations and the people on cricket boards being largely from alien backgrounds,” Turner observed.

glen turnerKane Williamsonvirat kohli

