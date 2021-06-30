Kane Williamson Reclaims Top Position in ICC Test Rankings; Rohit Sharma Reaches Career-Best 6th Spot

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is back at the top of the ICC Men’s Test rankings for batsmen issued on Wednesday. Williamson replaces Australia’s Steve Smith at the No. 1 spot following his vital contributions in the final of the ICC World Test Championship against India that saw New Zealand winning the title by eight wickets last week.

The 30-year-old scored 49 runs in the first innings and then struck an unbeaten 52 in what was a rain-marred low-scoring affair at Southampton. The two innings have helped the Kiwi collect 901 points that sees him 10 clear of second-placed Smith in rankings for top Test batters in men’s cricket.

Williamson had lost the top spot to Smith two weeks back.

However, there’s no change as far as India captain Virat Kohli goes who continues to be at the fourth spot behind Australian Marnus Labuschagne.

England captain Joe Root completes the top-five with 797 rating points.

Among Indians, only Ajinkya Rahane made significant gains, hopping over three spots to be placed 13th in the Test rankings.

Veteran New Zealand batter Ross Taylor, who struck an unbeaten 47 during an unbroken 96-run partnership with Williamson, has climbed up three places to occupy the 14th spot while Devon Connway, who scored a fifty in the first innings of WTC final, has skipped 18 slots to reach 42nd position.

New Zealand bowlers have also made positive strides in the Test rankings for bowlers. Kyle Jamieson, who took a five-wicket haul in India’s first innings, has seen him reaching a career-best 13th position. On the other hand, Trent Boult, who took five wickets in the contest, has jumped to 11th spot.

In the allrounders’ list, Ravindra Jadeja has slipped behind Jason Holder now to be at the second spot now.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here