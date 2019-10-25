Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Kane WIlliamson Ruled Out of England T20Is With Hip Injury

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the five-match T20I series at home against England with a hip injury

Cricketnext Staff |October 25, 2019, 8:30 AM IST
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson at a training session at Lord's. (Pic: AP)

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the five-match T20I series at home against England with a hip injury. Tim Southee will lead New Zealand in Williamson's absence.

"We've been monitoring the injury for a while now and it's the same issue that ruled him out of the final test against Bangladesh back in March," New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

"It's disappointing timing for Kane at the start of an exciting Kiwi summer, but we feel it's the right decision with a busy season ahead."

Lockie Ferguson has recovered from a thumb injury and will play the first three matches, while Trent Boult will come in his place for the last two.

Jimmy Neesham too makes a comeback to the T20I side after a successful World Cup.

Southee had already led New Zealand to series victory in Williamson's absence for the T20I leg of the Sri Lanka tour.

"If you look at the batsmen there's plenty of good ball strikers and that explosive hitting is a crucial component in the shortest format," Stead said. "Tim will have a variety of bowling options including our spin combination of Ish and Mitch who are both ranked inside the top ten T20 bowlers in the world.

"We obviously have a lot of T20 cricket on the horizon ahead of next year's World Cup and a tough five-game series against England should be a great start to the summer."

The series starts in Christchurch on November 1. The teams also play two Tests - outside of the World Test Championship - following the T20Is.

Squad: Tim Southee (capt), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (for the first three matches), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Trent Boult (final two matches).

