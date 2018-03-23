Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Kane Williamson Scores Record 18th Test Ton Against England

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 23, 2018, 10:48 AM IST
Kane Williamson Scores Record 18th Test Ton Against England

AFP

New Delhi: Kiwi batsman Kane Williamson struck a brilliant century against England on Day 2 of the first Test in Auckland. This was his 18th Test ton, a record for New Zealand in Tests. He left behind the likes of Martin Crowe and Ross Taylor, who both have 17 centuries to their name.

The 27-year old struck his first ton on debut — 131 against India at Ahmedabad in 2010. In the 64 matches he has played till now, he averages 51.50.

The top-5 century makers in Tests for New Zealand are:

Kane Williamson: M: 64* R: 5316 HS: 242 AVG: 51.11 100: 18 50: 26

Martin Crowe: M: 77 R: 5444 HS: 299 AVG: 45.36 100: 17 50: 18

Ross Taylor: M: 84* R: 6266 HS: 290 AVG: 47.83 100: 17 50: 28

John Wright: M: 82 R: 5334 HS: 185 AVG: 37.82 100: 12 50: 23

Brendon McCullum: M: 101 R: 6453 HS: 302 AVG: 38.64 100: 12 50: 31

In the match, New Zealand's Williamson was dismissed for a well-made 102, and his century put the hosts in a commanding position. Williamson began day two on 91 and faced 25 deliveries before he clipped James Anderson through the gully for a single to bring up his milestone century.

Earlier on day 1, New Zealand had dismissed England for a paltry 58 runs. This was the latters sixth-lowest total in a Test innings. Trent Boult picked six wickets, while Tim Southee notched four.

Also Watch

england vs new zealandKane Williamsonmartin crowenew zealand vs englandross taylor
First Published: March 23, 2018, 10:40 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking