Kane Williamson Scores Record 18th Test Ton Against England

The 27-year old struck his first ton on debut — 131 against India at Ahmedabad in 2010. In the 64 matches he has played till now, he averages 51.50.
The top-5 century makers in Tests for New Zealand are:
Kane Williamson: M: 64* R: 5316 HS: 242 AVG: 51.11 100: 18 50: 26
Martin Crowe: M: 77 R: 5444 HS: 299 AVG: 45.36 100: 17 50: 18
Ross Taylor: M: 84* R: 6266 HS: 290 AVG: 47.83 100: 17 50: 28
John Wright: M: 82 R: 5334 HS: 185 AVG: 37.82 100: 12 50: 23
Brendon McCullum: M: 101 R: 6453 HS: 302 AVG: 38.64 100: 12 50: 31
In the match, New Zealand's Williamson was dismissed for a well-made 102, and his century put the hosts in a commanding position. Williamson began day two on 91 and faced 25 deliveries before he clipped James Anderson through the gully for a single to bring up his milestone century.
Earlier on day 1, New Zealand had dismissed England for a paltry 58 runs. This was the latters sixth-lowest total in a Test innings. Trent Boult picked six wickets, while Tim Southee notched four.
Also Watch
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
First Published: March 23, 2018, 10:40 AM IST