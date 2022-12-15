Kane Williamson Steps Down As New Zealand Test Skipper, Tim Southee Named Successor

Kane Williamson has stepped down from the position of Test captaincy with Tim Southee being named as his successor. He will continue to lead the team in ODIs and T20Is and has reiterated his desire to play all three formats internationally. Southee, who has 346 internationals to his name and has led the T20 side on 22 occasions, will become New Zealand’s 31st Test captain when he leads the team on this month’s Test tour to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Tom Latham has been named his deputy and has led New Zealand in the absence of Kane Williamson in the past. Williamson has captained the Test team on 38 occasions (22 wins, 8 draws, 10 losses) since assuming the role from Brendon McCullum in 2016.

He said the time was right to step back.

“Captaining the BLACKCAPS in Test cricket has been an incredibly special honour," he said. “For me, Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game and I’ve enjoyed the challenges of leading the side in the format.

“Captaincy comes with an increased workload on and off the field and at this stage of my career I feel the time is right for this decision.

“After discussions with NZC, we felt that continuing to captain the white-ball formats was preferable with two World Cups in the next two years.

“I’m excited to support Tim as captain and Tom as vice-captain. Having played with both of them for most of my career, I’m confident they’ll do a great job.

“Playing for the BLACKCAPS and contributing in all three formats is my number one priority and I’m looking forward to the cricket we have ahead."

NZC CEO David White congratulated Williamson on the way he’s led the Test side.

“Kane is one of our all-time greats and our priority is to ensure he enjoys his cricket and plays for New Zealand for as long as possible.

“He’s a brilliant leader and the success the team has achieved during his time in the longest and arguably toughest format of the game, has been nothing short of remarkable.

“Statistically, he’s the most successful Test captain we’ve ever had - which culminated in the team rising to the number one ICC Test ranking at the start of 2021 and the eventual victory in the ICC World Test Championship Final in June that year."

Mr White said Southee was the right man for the job.

“Tim’s a strong and tactically astute leader and has a good feel for the game. I believe he is the right person to build on the foundations that Kane’s created."

BLACKCAPS coach Gary Stead said Williamson had been a fine Test captain.

“Kane’s guided the Test team through an immensely successful period which is testament to his ability to bring people together and work towards a common goal," he said.

“He’s certainly led from the front with his own performances and that was very much the case during our push to win the World Test Championship.

“The Test team has continued to evolve and develop during his time and the fact we’ve been able to introduce new players and see them thrive almost instantly is a credit to Kane and his leadership.

“We hope by lessening his workload we can continue to see the best of Kane Williamson for longer on the international stage, and we know he will remain a key leader in this group."

Williamson signs off as skipper having led New Zealand to 22 wins in 40 Test matches.

Eleven of his 24 Test hundreds came when he was skipper — a record for a New Zealand captain.

