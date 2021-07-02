Kane Williamson to Play Mentor in ‘The Hundred’ after Withdrawing

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is set to miss the The Hundred in England as his ongoing battle with the elbow injury continues to give trouble. The Kiwi skipper who recently led New Zealand to win the inaugural World Test Championship final against India, will miss the tournament citing his elbow injury, which has persisted for the past six months. Williamson played the WTC finals with the injury and his heroic performance helped New Zealand clinch the World Test Championship, making up for the 2019 Cricket World Cup loss.

Williamson had signed with Birmingham Phoenix from The Hundred but due to the injury, has decided not to play, but will stay on as a mentor with the franchise. Williamson had signed a $158,000 deal with Birmingham Phoenix and will act as a mentor and helping youngsters in the squad.

According to 1 News, New Zealand’s Finn Allen is reportedly being lined up to replace Williamson in The Hundred. The youngster has played three T20I matches for New Zealand in which he has a high score of 71.

Williamson is currently in a race against time to get fit for the 2021 T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be played in October in UAE and Oman. Before the T20 extravaganza, New Zealand are scheduled to tour Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Other than Williamson, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has also withdrawn from the tournament due to his commitments with the national team as Pakistan tour West Indies from July 21 to August 21.

Australia’s Adam Zampa’s inclusion in the squad looks highly doubtful as the spinner is included in the tour of West Indies, followed by Australia’s tour of Bangladesh. Zampa will become Birmingham Phoenix’s third player after Williamson and Afridi to miss The Hundred.

The Hundred is a tournament in which the match has 100 balls per innings and as usual, whichever team scores the most runs, will win the match. The interesting part of the tournament is that the fielding side can change after 10 balls and a bowler has to bowl either five or ten consecutive deliveries, depending on the captain’s decision. A bowler can bowl a maximum of 20 balls in the match.

A total of eight clubs have been formed and each side will have 15 players with three overseas players. The Hundred is scheduled to commence from July 21 onwards, with the first match of the tournament being played between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals. The finals of The Hundred will be played on August 21.

