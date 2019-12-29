Kane Williamson Urges More Fighting Spirit From the Kiwis

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said his team need to mirror the fighting spirit of century-maker Tom Blundell if they are to bounce back from their second-Test thrashing by Australia.
Opener Blundell was the last man out in Melbourne after compiling a battling 121 as team-mates threw their wickets away in the improbable 488-run chase to save the match.
Williamson called it a "magnificent" innings.
"Obviously it was hard work out there, the task was immense. But you look at some small positives... that was a truly fantastic innings," he said after the 247-run defeat -- their second Test loss inside four days.
"He led the way and it is important that we all take something from that.
"The effort from the bowlers throughout was something that is inspiring to us as a team, that never-give-up attitude.
"But at the same time if we are looking for areas to improve there are a few of them. We do need to try and put Australia under a bit more pressure before their first innings total gets past that point of control."
Australia took the game away from New Zealand on day one after Williamson won the toss and took a gamble by putting them in to bat.
It turned out to be a poor decision, but he insisted it was a reasonable one at the time.
"I felt like there was enough in the surface to bowl first and it was obviously very important for us to be on top of our game and the surface did offer some sideways movement and swing," he said.
"But credit to Australia for getting through that first session and put 400 on the board."
Williamson's team must now regroup quickly with the third and final Test in Sydney later this week. The series has been lost and they will be playing for pride only.
"All round from our perspective we need to be better in all departments. We do need to be better come Sydney," he said.
"We haven't been at our best, but it is important that we try and learn really quickly and improve in all areas."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Kane Williamson Urges More Fighting Spirit From the Kiwis
Opener Blundell was the last man out in Melbourne after compiling a battling 121 as team-mates threw their wickets away in the improbable 488-run chase to save the match.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 29, 2019, 10:17 AM IST
Fast-Rising Wagner Cracks Smith Code in Australia-New Zealand Series
Cricketnext Staff | December 28, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
Neil Wagner Becomes Second Fastest NZ Bowler to Pick 200 Test Wickets
Cricketnext Staff | December 23, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
Cricket Australia Concerned About Bushfire Effect During Sydney Test
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
ENG v SACape Town
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020
UAE v OMACape Town All Fixtures
Team Rankings