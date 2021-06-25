Kane Williamson Visits 'Cradle of Cricket' With ICC Test Mace | See Pictures

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Thursday revisited the roots of cricket as he travelled to the Hambledon Cricket Club with the ICC Test mace. The photographs of the same were shared by the official Twitter handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

On Wednesday, the Williamson-led New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets in the six-day long finale of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

📸 Photo sessions with the #WTC21 winning captain, Kane Williamson. The @BLACKCAPS star with the mace at the historic Hambledon Cricket Club. pic.twitter.com/VjKxWNKjFL — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2021

It is the first time that New Zealand have won any major world title and also the first time they have laid their hands on the ICC Test mace.

The Hambledon Cricket Club was founded over two and half centuries ago in 1750, it is situated just 15 miles away from the Rose Bowl stadium of Southampton, where the WTC final took place.

The Hambledon Cricket Club was the most powerful club in England in the 17th century before the Lord’s cricket ground in London became the ‘home of cricket’ with the establishment of the Marylebone Cricket Club in 1787.

Hambledon Cricket Club is also known as the “cradle of cricket”.

It must be mentioned that New Zealand entered the ICC WTC final on the back of two back to back losses in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup final against Australia and England respectively.

The failure to win any major ICC tournament in a long time was weighing heavily on New Zealand cricketers’ shoulders. However, under the leadership of Williamson created history by becoming the first ever team to win the World Test Championship.

After winning the WTC title, a relived Williamson said that it’s nice to win a tournament after missing a few in the past.

“Certainly, it’s a very special feeling after a couple of close ones (in ICC finals), nice to get one under the belt. I’ve been part of (New Zealand cricket) for a short while, but it’s a very special feeling, the first time in our history we’ve come away with a world title,” Williamson said.

Along with the iconic Test mace, New Zealand player will return home with $1.60 million prize money.

