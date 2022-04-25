Kane Williamson's tactical move ensured Virat Kohli’s second golden duck in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore will want to forget their last IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as soon as possible. Bangalore suffered a nine-wicket defeat in the game after bundling out for a mere total of 68. Along with Bangalore, their former skipper Virat Kohli had a terrible outing as well. Kohli was out for a consecutive second golden duck. And Kohli’s dismissal took place due to an astute tactical move deployed by Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson.

In the second over of the match, South Africa’s left-arm pacer Marco Jansen managed to send Kohli back to the dressing room. Kohli tried to push a fuller delivery with hard hands but could not time it properly as it went straight to second slip. It is important to mention that a change in field set-up played a key role in the dismissal.

A Kane mastermind, a proper execution of plans discussed in dressing room and practice A pre-planned attack on King You guys hype Thala for reach, why not acknowledge Kane too? What’s stopping you? pic.twitter.com/BrJH25Hpoq — mister t-man // srh kaapari (@techsaturation) April 23, 2022

Just before Kohli’s dismissal, Hyderabad skipper Williamson brought Abhishek Sharma to first slip from near point and moved Aiden Markram a little wider at second slip. And the change in field set-up did the trick as Markram took the catch to pick up the crucial wicket of the former Indian captain.

In the match, Jansen and T Natarajan had claimed three wickets each to bundle out Bangalore for a paltry 68. Only two Bangalore batters – Glenn Maxwell (12 runs off 11 balls) and Suyash Prabhudessai (15 runs off 20 deliveries) – managed to reach the double-digit mark.

In reply, Hyderabad just lost one wicket and scored the winning runs with 72 balls remaining. Hyderabad opening batter Abhishek Sharma scored 47 runs off 28 balls. Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel scalped the solitary wicket of Hyderabad’s innings.

Kane Williamson-led team (10 points) are presently at second spot on the IPL points table. Hyderabad had kicked off their IPL 2022 campaign on a poor note after losing their opening two matches. But later, they scripted an amazing turnaround to win five games in a row. Out of their seven games they have managed to win five matches. In their next match, Hyderabad are set to face Gujarat Titans.

On the other hand, fifth-placed Bangalore (10 points) have won five of their eight matches, till now. In their next match, Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here