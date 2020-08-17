Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Cricketnext Staff |August 17, 2020, 9:35 AM IST
KAP vs KHO Dream11 Team Afghan One-Day Cup Kabul Province vs Khost Province – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 17, 2020

KAP vs KHO Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup | The 10th match of the Afghan One-Day Cup will be played between Kabul Province and Khost Province at the Mis Ainak Cricket ground.

KAP vs KHO Afghan One-Day Cup Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

KAP vs KHO Afghan One-Day Cup Match Details

August 17 – 10:00 AM IST from Mis Ainak Cricket Ground.

KAP vs KHO Afghan One-Day Cup My Dream11 Team

KAP vs KHO Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ishaq Zazai, Shaheen

KAP vs KHO Dream11 Team Batsmen: Nisar Wahdat, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Imran Janat

KAP vs KHO Dream11 Team All-rounders: Zaiur Rahman Sharifi, Abdul Rahman

KAP vs KHO Dream11 Team Bowlers: Sahfiqullah Ghafari, Bakhtar Atal, Noor Ahmad (VICE CAPTAIN), Haseebullah (CAPTAIN)

KAP vs KHO Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Kabul Province : Ishaq Zazai, Younis Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Imran Janat, Nisar Wahdat, Asif Musazai, Aman Rafiqi, Adbul Rahman, Shakir, Inamullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari

Khost Province : Shaheen, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Naveed Obaid, Rahmanullah Zadran, Mohammadullah, Shahidullah Kamal, Ziaur Rahaman Sharifi, Bakhtar Atal, M Hashum, Noor Ahmad, Hassebullah

