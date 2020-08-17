KAP vs KHO Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup | The 10th match of the Afghan One-Day Cup will be played between Kabul Province and Khost Province at the Mis Ainak Cricket ground.
August 17 – 10:00 AM IST from Mis Ainak Cricket Ground.
KAP vs KHO Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ishaq Zazai, Shaheen
KAP vs KHO Dream11 Team Batsmen: Nisar Wahdat, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Imran Janat
KAP vs KHO Dream11 Team All-rounders: Zaiur Rahman Sharifi, Abdul Rahman
KAP vs KHO Dream11 Team Bowlers: Sahfiqullah Ghafari, Bakhtar Atal, Noor Ahmad (VICE CAPTAIN), Haseebullah (CAPTAIN)
Kabul Province : Ishaq Zazai, Younis Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Imran Janat, Nisar Wahdat, Asif Musazai, Aman Rafiqi, Adbul Rahman, Shakir, Inamullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari
Khost Province : Shaheen, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Naveed Obaid, Rahmanullah Zadran, Mohammadullah, Shahidullah Kamal, Ziaur Rahaman Sharifi, Bakhtar Atal, M Hashum, Noor Ahmad, Hassebullah
KAP vs KHO Dream11 Team Afghan One-Day Cup Kabul Province vs Khost Province – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 17, 2020
