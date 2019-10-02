Kapil Dev and Anshuman Gaekwad Resign from CAC After Getting Conflict Notice

After Shanta Rangaswamy, former India skipper Kapil Dev and former India player and coach Anshuman Gaekwad both quit the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee on Wednesday (October 2).
Kapil informed the CoA about the move through an e-mail and Gaekwad stated that he tendered his resignation when he found out that both the other members had also done the same.
"I decided to resign since was given to learn that Kapil Dev and Shanta had also resigned from the position and that Mr (Vinod) Rai believed that the committee does not exist," Gaekwad told Cricbuzz.
"I sent my resignation just so that even if there was any technical ground on which the committee still existed, I didn't want to be a part of it," he added.
Kapil was appointed the head of the CAC, that was tasked with picking the head coaches of men’s and women’s cricket team, along with Rangaswamy and Gaekwad.
All three members of the CAC had been issued a Conflict of Interest notice by BCCI's ethics officer DK Jain due to their involvement in the recently-founded Indian Cricketer’s Association.
Kapil is a founding member of the ICA besides also owning a company that supplies floodlights to a number of state associations.
Gaekwad is also a director in the ICA besides his son owning a cricket academy. Rangaswamy was also a director in the ICA until she stepped down from that position last week.
After stepping down, Rangaswamy had said that the current situation makes it difficult even for people with good intentions to serve the game.
"There is a dire need to review the definition of conflict of interest. It has to be undertaken immediately otherwise you will never get quality,” Rangaswamy had told Women’s CricZone.
"If doing a good deed with an intention to serve the game is construed as conflict of interest then I had to quit because those who had appointed me for that CAC post should not be put in an embarrassing situation. One thing I can assure it is not the end of the road. I am positive (that) a review of the definition of conflict of interest will be undertaken.
"Hopefully, the BCCI team that assumes power will do it. Otherwise no one will opt for it. Anything and everything you do is conflict of interest. CAC meets once in two years, three years or even annually to select the selectors.
"The first task of the new BCCI team should be – review what constitutes conflict of interest. I became a director of the ICA to register the constitution. I would have anyway quit before the elections were held as office bearers would come into place and we had no role there.”
