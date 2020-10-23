CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Kapil Dev Health Updates: Wishes Pour in for Former India Captain After Angioplasty Due to Cardiac Arrest

Kapil Dev Health Latest News and Live Updates: Former India opener Aakash Chopra also tweeted in support of Dev. "Let’s send a billion wishes and prayers to @therealkapildev. Get well soon, Paji."

Highlights

  • 17:27 (IST)

    Former India opener Aakash Chopra also tweeted in support of Dev. "Let’s send a billion wishes and prayers to @therealkapildev. Get well soon, Paji."

  • 17:14 (IST)

    Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble also sent his best wishes to Dev. "Get well soon Paaji @therealkapildev," he said on his official Twitter account.

  • 16:49 (IST)

    The news of former India captain Kapil Dev suffering a heart attack has shocked everyone. It is also reliably learned that he had the attack in the morning and was hospitalised. 

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
17:27 (IST)

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also tweeted in support of Dev. "Let’s send a billion wishes and prayers to @therealkapildev. Get well soon, Paji."

17:14 (IST)

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble also sent his best wishes to Dev. "Get well soon Paaji @therealkapildev," he said on his official Twitter account.

17:09 (IST)

It was under Kapil that India took that huge step towards becoming a cricketing powerhouse by winning the 1983 World Cup, beating the odds against the mighty West Indies in the final.

17:04 (IST)

MP Shashi Tharoor said, "Concerned to learn that the legendary #KapilDev has suffered a heart attack & is in hospital. His mighty heart won many a battle for India. Wishing him the very best in winning this one too."

17:01 (IST)

The former India skipper is currently stable now after undergoing surgery. Dev, 61, is a name synonymous with Indian cricket and it's rise in the sport from the mid-80s to the modern times. 

16:49 (IST)

The news of former India captain Kapil Dev suffering a heart attack has shocked everyone. It is also reliably learned that he had the attack in the morning and was hospitalised. 

Load More
Kapil Dev Health Updates: Wishes Pour in for Former India Captain After Angioplasty Due to Cardiac Arrest

Kapil Dev Health Latest News and Live Updates: Former India opener Aakash Chopra also tweeted in support of Dev. "Let’s send a billion wishes and prayers to @therealkapildev. Get well soon, Paji."

Former India captain Kapil Dev underwent angioplasty at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Delhi after suffering a heart attack. A statement from the hospital confirmed that Dev's condition is stable and he will be discharged in couple of days.

"Former Indian Cricket captain Mr. Kapil Dev , Age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr. Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of night. Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr. Atul Mathur and his team. Mr. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in couple of days," read statement.

Dev, 61, is a name synonymous with Indian cricket. It was under Kapil that India took that huge step towards becoming a cricketing powerhouse by winning the 1983 World Cup, beating the odds against the mighty West Indies in the final.

During an illustrious career spanning 16 years, Dev played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs and is regarded as one of the finest allrounders the game has seen along with contemporary greats like Imran Khan, Ian Botham and Richard Hadlee.

He scored 5248 Test runs at 31/05 and claimed 434 wickets at 29.64. In ODIs, Dev, primarily a bowling allrounder, made 3783 runs at 23.79 and took 253 wickets at 27.45. His eight Test centuries attest to his batting credentials. His 175 not out against Zimbabwe in a Group B match in the 1983 World Cup is considered by many the best ODI innings of all-time.

In 1994 during a home Test against Sri Lanka, he became the highest wicket-taker in the world then, going past Hadlee’s tally of 431 wickets. His Test figures of 9/83 in an innings was best for an Indian bowler before Anil Kumble improved it.

He won the Indian cricketer of the century award in 2002, and went on to coach the Indian team post-retirement. His regime at the top ended in tears when he was one of the cricketers named by Manoj Prabhakar in the match-fixing scandal. In 2007, he joined the Indian Cricket League as the executive member, a parallel body, unrecognized by the BCCI. That, however, led to his removal from the NCA.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches