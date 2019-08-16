Kapil Dev-Led CAC Want to Select Support Staff of Team India

The appointment of the next head coach of the Indian team proved to be an ‘open-and-shut’ case and now the focus shifts on selecting his support staff. The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) have decided that the support will not be picked by the three-member Cricket Advisory Committe (CAC) but will be done by the senior selection committee headed by chairman MSK Prasad.
The interviews for the rest of the support staff will begin next week between August 19 and 22 in Mumbai. The CAC, which features former India cricketers Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, have now expressed the desire to be associated in the process to select the support staff as well.
“We have sent a letter to the BCCI about the appointment process of the support staff as well and told them that we would like to be part of the process that finalises on the appointment,” Kapil told the media after the announcement as Ravi Shastri as head coach of the Indian team till 2021.
According to the new BCCI constitution, the powers to select the support staff are vested to the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. However, in a COA meeting, it was advised by the BCCI legal team that the CEO is only a signatory to the process.
The COA decided to allow the selection committee to take the onus because that’s the protocol laid down in the constitution for selecting the support staff of the Indian junior team. The trio of Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and Ravi Thodge decided to follow the logic that same rule can be applied to the men’s senior team as well.
The support staff of Sanjay Bangar (batting coach), Bharat Arun (bowling coach), R. Sridhar (fielding coach) and administrative manager Sunil Subramanium are on a 45-day contract extension and automatic entrants into the selection process.
BCCI sources informed CricketNext that Shastri is keen on retaining the entire support staff for the sake of continuity in the team.
The likes of former selector Vikram Rathour have applied for batting coach job along with Praveen Amre as well as England’s Jonathan Trott and Mark Ramprakash.
Bharat Arun is expected to be retained as bowling coach but likes of Venkatesh Prasad, Sunil Joshi and foreign candidates like Steffan Jones and Clint McKay have applied for the position.
Fielding coach R. Sridhar will face tough competition from the likes of South African Jonty Rhodes.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Kapil Dev-Led CAC Want to Select Support Staff of Team India
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 17 Aug, 2019
ESP v FINPort of Spain
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 17 Aug, 2019
PNG v SCOAberdeen All Fixtures
Team Rankings