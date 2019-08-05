Kapil Dev-Led Panel Gets Green Light From CoA to Pick Next India Coach

New Delhi: The Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) finally got the go-ahead to pick the next coach of the Indian men’s senior team. The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) received the ‘no conflict’ declaration from the members of the CAC, which also includes Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, and are satisfied with their replies having presented them in front of the BCCI legal team during a meeting in New Delhi on Monday (August 5).
“We are satisfied with the declarations submitted by the CAC. They will now go ahead with the selection of the next Indian coach once they receive the shortlist for the post from the BCCI. We are hoping to organize the interviews of August 13 or 14 and we’ll be able to announce the name of next coach in a couple of days,” CoA chairman Vinod Rai told the media after the meeting on Monday.
The CoA had appointed this CAC just for the purpose of picking the next head coach, which also includes the application of current head coach Ravi Shastri and his support staff. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri had sent a mail for a ‘no conflict’ declaration from all members of the CAC.
However, with hardly any alternatives apart from the current CAC available to the CoA, it was inevitable that these declarations will be accepted even though Kapil Dev and Gaekwad clearly hold a few conflicting posts.
While Gaekwad is a member of couple of BCCI committee including director newly-created Indian Cricketers Association while former captain Kapil Dev’s company Dev Musco, a sports lighting company supplies floodlights to some leading Indian international cricket grounds. The website of the company says 'Musco Lighting Pvt Ltd is a Sports Lighting Company incorporated in 1995 by a tie-up between Kapil Dev (cricketer) & Musco Sports Lighting LLC., USA'.
The support staff of the Indian team, including batting, bowling and fielding coach and administration manager, will be selected by the senior men’s selection committee lead by chairman MSK Prasad.
In other matters, the progress towards BCCI elections on October 22 were discussed. Rai said that 26 state associations are fully Lodha-compliant and have appointed their electoral officers for the state unit polls.
“We will be going to consult with the amicus curiae (PS Narasimha). 26 states can have their elections and four more are fully compliant but yet to appoint the electoral officer. Obviously those who will be compliant will only be allowed to vote in BCCI elections,” Rai said.
The CoA informed that the details of compliant states and their electoral officers will be uploaded on the BCCI website soon. “We are aware that the old guard had a meeting in New Delhi last week and that some associations are opposing some of the rules in BCCI constitutions including the cooling-off period. If they don’t fall in line by the deadlines given to the state associations, they will not be nominated for the BCCI AGM elections on October 22,” Rai informed.
CoA divided over CAC composition
The decision to give a clean chit to the CAC over 'no conflict' was not an unanimous one. Former women's cricket captain and CoA member Diana Edulji raised objection over the matter.
Ultimately it was a 2-1 call with Rai and Lt. Gen. (Retd) Ravi Thodge in favour of the decision and Edulji against it. Edulji said it has to go to the BCCI Ethics Officer to decide on conflict.
She also raised objection that an 'Ad-hoc committee' is not part of the BCCI constitution, voicing her dissent.
The CoA have also referred the matter of appointment of women's coach WV Raman's appointment to Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain to 'adjudicate'.
"Earlier, the CoA members wanted Ethics Officer to just check the validity of the appointment and not judge the matter but Edulji wanted it to be adjudicated. Along with this case, the matter of conflict in regards to BCCI operations team member Mayank Parikh has also been referred to the Ethics Officer," CoA sources informed CricketNext.
Kapil Dev-Led Panel Gets Green Light From CoA to Pick Next India Coach
