Kapil Dev-Led Panel to Interview Candidates For India Coach on August 16

The BCCI have decided that the interviews for the position of men’s senior team head coach will held in Mumbai on August 16. The board have sent a mail to the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) informing them of the date of the interviews.
“We have just received a mail informing us that we have to be in Mumbai for the head coach interviews on August 16. Earlier, the board felt that the interviews could take a couple of days but after short-listing we have been informed that it is only a single-digit number — around 5-6 candidates,” a member of the CAC informed CricketNext on Saturday (August 10).
The three-member CAC led by former India cricketers Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy have only been picked for the purpose of selecting the men’s head coach. Earlier, this was the ad-hoc panel which selected WV Raman as the senior women’s head coach.
“Although the short-list this time around is quite small but we’ll still try to give the board at least three options to choose from with first, second and third preference. We did the same in the case of the women’s coach as our first choice Gary Kirsten wasn’t able to take up the position. We have been told that our decision on the choice of the head coach and the CoA or BCCI would have no say on the matter,” the CAC member informed.
It is believed that the likes of former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody and former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson are believed to be among the short-listed along with incumbent head coach Ravi Shastri, who was granted automatic entry into the process.
The likes of Moody and Hesson along with Shastri are expected to appear for the interview over Skype as all of them are out of the country at the moment. Shastri would be the front-runner to retain his position as the head coach in the absence of really big heavyweights challenging him for the position.
The interviews for the support staff of the Indian team will be conducted by the senior men’s selection committee led by chairman MSK Prasad. Top names like former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes had applied for the position of fielding coach.
Rhodes, however, informed CricketNext that he is yet to be contacted by the BCCI for any interview for the position.
COA Meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday
The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will also be meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday (August 13). The primary agenda for the meeting will be the progress towards the BCCI elections on October 22.
It is expected that after the meeting BCCI will upload the full list of electoral officer appointed by the BCCI state associations along with dates of their elections on the board’s website.
Rahul Dravid’s ‘conflict of interest’ notice served by the BCCI Ethics Officer might also been discussed in the meeting, with the CoA seeking a swift solution to the issue.
