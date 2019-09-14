Kapil Dev Named Chancellor of Haryana's Sports University

Former India captain Kapil Dev was announced as the first Chancellor of Haryana's Sports University in Rai town of Sonepat district on Saturday. His appointment was announced by state Youth and Sports Minister Anil Vij in a tweet.
The Sports University of Haryana is the third such university in India after Swarnim Gujarat Sports University in Gandhinagar in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University in Chennai. It will be the first full-fledged sports university in the state.
Kapil Dev will be the first Chancellor of Haryana Sports University at Rai, Sonepat— ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) September 14, 2019
The state assembly passed the Sports University of Haryana Bill of 2019 in August to establish and incorporate a sports university to promote sports education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching, besides functioning as the training centre for select sports disciplines by adopting best international practices.
