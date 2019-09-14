Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

THE ASHES, 2019 5th Test, The Oval, London, 12 - 16 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

England

294 (87.1)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia*

225 (68.5)

England lead by 210 runs, MIN. 45.5 Overs Left Today
Live

BAN TRI-NATION T20I SERIES, 2019 Match 2, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 14 September, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan *

174/4 (18.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to field)

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

live
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 3: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Mirpur

15 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Chittagong ZAC

18 Sep, 201918:00 IST

September 14, 2019
Kapil Dev Named Chancellor of Haryana's Sports University

Former India captain Kapil Dev was announced as the first Chancellor of Haryana's Sports University in Rai town of Sonepat district on Saturday. His appointment was announced by state Youth and Sports Minister Anil Vij in a tweet.

The Sports University of Haryana is the third such university in India after Swarnim Gujarat Sports University in Gandhinagar in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University in Chennai. It will be the first full-fledged sports university in the state.

The state assembly passed the Sports University of Haryana Bill of 2019 in August to establish and incorporate a sports university to promote sports education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching, besides functioning as the training centre for select sports disciplines by adopting best international practices.

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 15 Sep, 2019

AFG v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Chittagong ZAC All Fixtures

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
