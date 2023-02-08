Kapil Dev On Rishabh Pant: 'I Want Him to Recover So That I Can Go And Slap Him'

Former India captain Kapil Dev has lashed out at Rishabh Pant after the cricketer’s horrible crash which left him in the hospital. The World Cup-winning skipper said that he loves the cricketer as his parents do before saying that he would slap him for crashing his car. The 25-year-old suffered multiple injuries after his vehicle overturned.

“I have a lot of love for him. I want him to recover so that I can go and slap him and tell him to look after himself. Because of your accident, the entire team is in tatters. I love him, but I am also angry at him. Why do such youngsters of today’s times make such mistakes? There should be a slap for it,” Dev said.

“First blessings, that he gets all the love in the world, may the almighty give him good health. First that, but after that, like parents have this responsibility to slap the children if they make mistakes,” he added.

Rishabh Pant on Monday had given a glimpse of his recovery. “I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes,” Pant wrote on Twitter. “I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support,” he wrote.

The accident took place on December 30 morning when Pant’s collided with the divider. Pant was travelling to his hometown from Delhi when the horrendous incident took place.

The unfortunate crash took place close to the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal as Pant suffered several injuries.

The cricketer’s car, a Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe, hit the divider and caught fire. Luckily, the left-hander was pulled out of the destroyed vehicle but sustained multiple serious injuries.

He was taken to the Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre by a couple of good samaritans on the scene before being admitted to Max Hospital, Dehradun for further tests and treatment.

The initial medical update from the BCCI said Pant suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe apart from abrasion injuries on his back after the car accident.

Later that evening, a medical bulletin said the results of Pant’s MRI of the brain and spine came out as normal. It added that Pant also underwent plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions.

The 25-year-old is at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai and had to undergo major surgery on the medial collateral ligament (MCL) as well as a minor repair on his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

There has been a lot of damage to ligaments in Pant’s knee and the stumper has already undergone two surgeries for the same.

