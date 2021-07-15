Kapil Dev Picks Bat And Hands Lessons From Test Cricket in Fight Against Coronavirus | Watch Video

Legendary India captain Kapil Dev is telling his fans lessons to be learned from Test cricket in the ongoing fight against coronavirus. India’s first-ever ODI World Cup winning captain Kapil is back in his full batting gear for an advertisement where he is comparing wearing helmet to face bouncers to wearing masks in the covid times.

In the video, Kapil says he’s faced dangerous bouncers during his cricketing career but terms coronavirus as the most dangerous of them all and then proceeds to explain how wearing helmet helped him avoid getting injured and smash boundaries. In the same way, wearing mask will help us in driving coronavirus out of the country.

“I’ve faced many dangerous bouncers but this one is the most dangerous of all. And we’re all facing it.When I go out to bat, I wear a helmet which protects me from injuries. It’s the same with masks.They keep you safe from the coronavirus. As soon as I have my helmet on I have the confidence to smash that ball out of the boundary. Please wear your mask and smash corona not just out of the country but also out of the world," Kapil says.

In an earlier video, Kapil had touched upon how the second wave of coronavirus hit us when the general notion was that the worse is over.

“I’ve played many do or die matches in my career. Won some. Lost some. But, this one is the most dangerous of all - the match against coronavirus.We thought we were winning the first innings against coronavirus but it came back with a vengeance in the second innings. No matter how dangerous the opponent is, we’ve got to be prepared and safe to win the match. Get ready to defeat corona," he said.

The pandemic is the toughest match India has ever faced. To help us prepare better and be match-ready for this challenge, Nissan India has brought in our legendary Indian captain, @therealkapildev .Here’s what our champion has to say about getting ready. #IndiaVsCorona pic.twitter.com/ZZcmfogrS0— Nissan India (@Nissan_India) June 29, 2021

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India are on the rise again with experts warning of a third wave.

