Kapil Dev Resigns as Head of Cricket Advisory Committee

After Shanta Rangaswamy, former India skipper Kapil Dev has quit BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee. Even though the reason for his decision is not yet clear, Kapil informed the CoA about the move through an e-mail.

Ashish Pant |October 2, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
Kapil Dev Resigns as Head of Cricket Advisory Committee

After Shanta Rangaswamy, former India skipper Kapil Dev has quit BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee. Even though the reason for his decision is not yet clear, Kapil informed the CoA about the move through an e-mail.

Kapil was appointed the head of the CAC, that was tasked with picking the head coaches of men’s and women’s cricket team, along with Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad.

Rangaswamy had stepped down from the post after the entire team was issued a Conflict of Interest notice by BCCI's ethics officer DK Jain.

After stepping down, Rangaswamy had said that the current situation makes it difficult even for people with good intentions to serve the game.

"There is a dire need to review the definition of conflict of interest. It has to be undertaken immediately otherwise you will never get quality,” Rangaswamy had told Women’s CricZone.

"If doing a good deed with an intention to serve the game is construed as conflict of interest then I had to quit because those who had appointed me for that CAC post should not be put in an embarrassing situation. One thing I can assure it is not the end of the road. I am positive (that) a review of the definition of conflict of interest will be undertaken.

"Hopefully, the BCCI team that assumes power will do it. Otherwise no one will opt for it. Anything and everything you do is conflict of interest. CAC meets once in two years, three years or even annually to select the selectors.

"The first task of the new BCCI team should be – review what constitutes conflict of interest. I became a director of the ICA to register the constitution. I would have anyway quit before the elections were held as office bearers would come into place and we had no role there.”

