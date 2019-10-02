Kapil Dev Resigns as Head of Cricket Advisory Committee
After Shanta Rangaswamy, former India skipper Kapil Dev has quit BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee. Even though the reason for his decision is not yet clear, Kapil informed the CoA about the move through an e-mail.
