Kapil Dev Says He is 'Well On Road to Recovery' After Suffering Heart Attack

- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
RAJ
HYD156/2(20.0) RR 7.7
Hyderabad beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedMatch Ended84/8(20.0) RR 4.2
KOL
BLR85/2(20.0) RR 4.2
Bangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Kapil Dev Says He is 'Well On Road to Recovery' After Suffering Heart Attack
Former India captain Kapil Dev said he is 'well on the road to recovery' after undergoing angioplasty in Delhi on suffering a heart attack. Kapil took to social media to thank his supporters and said he was overwhelmed with all the wishes.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 23, 2020, 8:59 PM IST
Former India captain Kapil Dev said he is 'well on the road to recovery' after undergoing angioplasty in Delhi on suffering a heart attack. Kapil took to social media to thank his supporters and said he was overwhelmed with all the wishes.
"Thank you everyone for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery," he wrote.
— Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) October 23, 2020
Earlier, a statement from the hospital confirmed that Dev's condition is stable and he will be discharged in couple of days.
"Former Indian Cricket captain Mr. Kapil Dev , Age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr. Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of night. Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr. Atul Mathur and his team. Mr. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in couple of days," read statement
Ex-teammates & Cricketers Wish Kapil Dev a Speedy Recovery After Heart Attack
Dev, 61, is a name synonymous with Indian cricket. It was under Kapil that India took that huge step towards becoming a cricketing powerhouse by winning the 1983 World Cup, beating the odds against the mighty West Indies in the final.
Kapil Dev, India's World Cup Winning Captain, Undergoes Angioplasty After Cardiac Arrest; Condition Stable Now
During an illustrious career spanning 16 years, Dev played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs and is regarded as one of the finest allrounders the game has seen along with contemporary greats like Imran Khan, Ian Botham and Richard Hadlee.
Eight Interesting Insights About The Historic 1983 World Cup Triumph
He scored 5248 Test runs at 31/05 and claimed 434 wickets at 29.64. In ODIs, Dev, primarily a bowling allrounder, made 3783 runs at 23.79 and took 253 wickets at 27.45. His eight Test centuries attest to his batting credentials. His 175 not out against Zimbabwe in a Group B match in the 1983 World Cup is considered by many the best ODI innings of all-time.
In 1994 during a home Test against Sri Lanka, he became the highest wicket-taker in the world then, going past Hadlee’s tally of 431 wickets. His Test figures of 9/83 in an innings was best for an Indian bowler before Anil Kumble improved it.
He won the Indian cricketer of the century award in 2002, and went on to coach the Indian team post-retirement. His regime at the top ended in tears when he was one of the cricketers named by Manoj Prabhakar in the match-fixing scandal. In 2007, he joined the Indian Cricket League as the executive member, a parallel body, unrecognized by the BCCI. That, however, led to his removal from the NCA.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking